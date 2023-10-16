(KRON) — A Redwood Valley man was arrested Sunday in Santa Rosa after police officers located an unregistered, loaded firearm during a traffic stop, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Police pulled over a silver Dodge pickup at 1:59 a.m. on Oct. 15 in the area of Sonoma Avenue and D Street after it was seen speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, SRPD said.

During the traffic enforcement stop investigation, authorities said officers located two AR-15 rifle magazines and a loaded, unregistered 9mm polymer 80 handgun.

The driver was identified as Frank Pomilia, 21, of Redwood Valley. Pomilia was arrested and booked into Sonoma County jail for “possession of a loaded firearm in a public place and possession of a loaded and concealed firearm in a vehicle,” SRPD said.