SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A traffic stop in Santa Rosa Thursday led to a seizure of guns and drugs, and the arrests of four people. The Santa Rosa Police Department said an officer pulled a car over for an illegal window tint around 11:00 p.m. near State Farm Drive and Cleveland Avenue and smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

Police searched the vehicle and found more than 12 ounces of meth, two grams of suspected fentanyl, and bags containing more than three pounds of marijuana. A taser, a stolen Glock .40 caliber handgun and a 15-round magazine were also discovered.

There were four people in the vehicle, all of whom were arrested. The arrestees were identified as Ignacio Navarrete, 30, Tanea Ammons, 27, Benjamin Truong, 29, and Sequioa Corrales, 21. Navarrete, Truong and Corrales are all from Sacramento. Police did not specify where Ammons is from.

All four subjects were taken to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. They were charged with multiple felonies, including possession of a loaded/stolen firearm and transporting a concealed substance.