Santa Rosa Uber driver victim of Christmas Day stabbing attack

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — On Christmas, a Santa Rosa Uber driver was the victim of a stabbing attack after picking up a passenger in the 1700 block of Yulupa Avenue.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the attack took place at about 6 p.m. after the victim drove the passenger to the entrance of Shiloh Ranch Regional Park.

Upon arrival, the passenger began to attack the driver from the back seat, according to police.

The suspect would stab the driver twice in the neck and once in the elbow. The suspect then got out of the car and fled the scene.

The victim managed to drive himself to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Violent Crimes detectives have been investigating the case since Saturday and identified the suspect as 19-year-old Tristan Mathew Hardin of Santa Rosa.

Hardin is a white man, approximatley 6’1″ and 150 pounds with a thin build.

He has long dark brown hair, possibly with shaved side, and green eyes.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black surgical mask, dark pants, and possibly a red plaid jacket.

Hardin is known to frequently visit Cloverdale, Healdsburg, and Windsor.

Violent Crimes detectives believe this was a random act of violence.

If you see Hardin, you are urged to call 911 or dispatch at 707-565-2121.

Police warn if you see Hardin — do not approach him.