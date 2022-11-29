SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Santa Rosa is opening a temporary warming center for residents, the city announced Tuesday. This follows an announcement by the National Weather Service earlier this week warning that temperatures could drop below freezing.

The warming center is located at the Homeless Services Center of Catholic Charities’ new Caritas Center in downtown Santa Rosa at 301 6th St. Suite 108 and will be operating between the hours of 7 p. m. and 7 a. m. The center is meant to serve as a drop-in place to warm up and charge devices.

The Caritas Center has space to host 78 individuals and includes a heated outdoor courtyard. No sleeping cots will be provided during the operating hours of the warming center; individuals seeking indoor shelter will be referred to other locations in Santa Rosa.