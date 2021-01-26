Santa Rosa winery reopens outdoors with safety protocols

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Wineries are among the businesses reopening now that the regional shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

The threat of rain, not enough to keep patrons away from Matanzas Creek Winery in Santa Rosa.

Locals say a little exposure to the wet weather beats being cooped up inside.

“They have generously provided heat lamps and tree cover. So, I haven’t felt like the weather has been an obstacle to our enjoyment at all,” visitor Karen Rocco said.

Matanzas Creek, one of 11 Jackson Family wineries in Sonoma and Napa counties, reopening Tuesday, welcoming visitors back for the first time since being forced to close last month due to the regional shelter-place-order.

“It’s beautiful out here. It’s open. We came wearing our masks. We know that when we sit at a table, you know, we can remove the masks and enjoy ourselves. But the staff that’s here are wearing masks. They’re all doing the right thing,” visitor Monica Kunzman said.

Hopefully for a longtime to come with no more interruptions.

“I just got an appointment to be vaccinated on the fifth, which I’m thrilled about. And, I think if people maintain the correct protocols, we can definitely be safe, and eventually work our way out of this,” Kunzman said.

For now, in order to ensure proper physical distancing, reservations are required before visiting the property.