Santa Rosa woman, 54, accused of inappropriate conduct with boy, 14

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Authorities have arrested a part-time elementary school worker accused of engaging in inappropriate conduct with a child.

According to police, 54-year-old Sandra Lee Champie, who works part-time at Madrone Elementary School, was arrested this week on charges including lewd and lascivious acts with a child and contact with a minor to commit criminal offense.

Authorities were alerted by the parent of the 14-year-old victim that Champie had been sending inappropriate messages to her son on social media.

During the investigation, authorities learned Champie had been in contact with the victim on social media for several months, posing as a young girl.

Authorities said during this time of contact, numerous sexually explicit messages were exchanged between Champie and the boy.

Officials said there is no information to suggest there was inappropriate physical contact between Champie and the victim.

Police said the victim is not a student at Madrone Elementary and there is no evidence to suggest that Champie had any inappropriate contact with any of the students at the school.

