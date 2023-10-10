(KRON) — A Santa Rosa woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she rammed a police car with a stolen truck, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Nobody was injured in the crash.

An SRPD officer attempted to stop the truck at about 3:55 a.m. after seeing it “swerving and driving at inconsistent speeds” in the area of Marlow Road and Piner Road, police said. The driver sped up from 20 mph to 55 mph in an attempt to get away.

The driver reportedly turned several times before ending up on Guerneville Road. She slowed down due to a delivery truck in her way, and the officer executed a “PIT maneuver,” making intentional contact with the suspect vehicle to stop it.

The suspect accelerated away, per police, and then drove into another SRPD car. The officer turned their car to avoid being hit head-on by the truck. After the collision, the suspect surrendered.

The driver was identified as Jasmin Colunga, a 37-year-old homeless woman from Santa Rosa. She was arrested for five felonies — evading with disregard for public safety, possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, resisting or obstructing officers with force or threat of force and assault with a deadly weapon.

A police investigation revealed that Colunga went into a building on the 1300 block of Cass Road and stole the truck’s keys. The owner of the truck was called to the scene to retrieve it.