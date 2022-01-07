Santa Rosa woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl death of father, toddler

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A federal judge sentenced a Santa Rosa woman to more than six years in prison after supplying fentanyl to the father of a 13-month-old boy — leading to the death of the father and son.

Two others were also convicted in this case for playing a role in selling the drugs to 29-year-old Patrick O’Neill back in 2019.

It was then that KRON4 news unknowingly interviewed the person who federal authorities say sold the drugs to O’Neill.

More than two years have passed since the death of Patrick O’Neill and his then 13-month old son, Liam who lived in Santa Rosa.

The two died after coming into contact with fentanyl in September of 2019.

And on Wednesday, the last of three defendants, Leanna Zamora, was sentenced to more than six years in prison after being convicted of supplying fentanyl that was later sold to O’Neill.

Authorities say that fentanyl was originally sold to Lindsay Williams who gave it to a man named Shane Cratty — someone KRON4 interviewed back in 2019 right after the toddler’s death.

At the time, Cratty claimed to be a family friend of O’Neills.

But later it was learned he was the one who directly delivered the fentanyl to the baby’s father, according to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, Cratty was sending this message to viewers at the time.

Cratty was sentenced to 7 years in prison for his role in fentanyl distribution.

Prosecutors say the fentanyl in question was originally bought from a Honduran drug dealer in San Francisco’s tenderloin district — a place known for its open-air drug market.

The former addict and now recovery advocate, Tom Wolf says we need to do more to crack down on this activity in the city.

Last month, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved an emergency declaration which addresses the overdose epidemic in the Tenderloin.

City supervisor Matt Haney says law enforcement, the district attorney, and state will all need to work together to go after the leaders of these larger criminal organizations.