SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Are those sleigh bells jingling, or just the sound of thousands of running feet hitting the pavement? On Sunday, the Santa Run Silicon Valley is hosting its first in-person event since the pandemic.

Santa-dressed runners will race through Downtown San Jose, spreading holiday cheer throughout their 5k course. All proceeds from signups will go towards San Jose Aspires, a college and career readiness program for students.

The program will begin with opening remarks from elected officials, including San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, at 2:45 on Lightston Way on W. Santa Clara Street.

