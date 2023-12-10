SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a busy Saturday in San Francisco. Thousands of people made their way to the city for two big events: SantaCon and the world championship fight between local native Devin Haney and Regis Prograis.

A large number of those events’ attendees took BART as nearly 100,000 riders were recorded on Dec. 9. Official ridership for that day was 99,824 exits, the public transit agency said.

That was 20,000 more trips than the previous Saturday on Dec. 9. The average ridership on Saturdays last month was 89,053, according to BART records.

SantaCon is the annual San Francisco event in which thousands are dressed in Santa clothing. Attendees must be 21 and older as most of the SantaCon events (which are free) are held at various bars across the city.

The Haney-Prograis bout happened at the Chase Center — the first world title fight in San Francisco in over a decade. Fans, many of whom rooting for the Bay Area native, packed the arena as 16,000 people showed up for the sold-out event.

On Sunday, BART hosted its “SweaterFest” at the Rockridge Station where hundreds showed up to the event in their BART holiday sweaters. BART said it was “an amazing turnout” that had a line wrapped around the station’s plaza for hours.