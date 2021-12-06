SAP Center in San Jose to require kids 3-11 show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test upon entry

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Officials for SAP Center at San Jose on Monday announced updates to its guest attendance policy in accordance with the updated health and safety regulations mandated by the State of California and city of San Jose affecting “mega-events” including concerts, sporting events, and other shows.

Effective Thursday, Dec. 9, all guests ages 3-11 who visit SAP Center must be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event, officials announced in a press release.

All guests 12 and over are still required to show proof of full vaccination upon entry.

Officials said these requirements will remain in place until state and local health and safety guidance is revised.

The updated health mandate, recently announced by the State of California, affects events being held at statewide indoor venues with attendance of over 1,000 people or more.

The first event at SAP Center to be impacted by this new policy is the San Jose Sharks home game on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Any event held before Dec. 9 will be subject to the current policy, which states all guests ages 12 and up must show proof of full vaccination to attend any SAP Center event.

There will be free COVID-19 testing on-site at SAP Center beginning about an hour before doors are scheduled to open the day of the event.

For more on SAP Center’s safety protocols, click or tap here.