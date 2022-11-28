SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Smoke from a grassfire in someone’s backyard may be visible from Highway 85, but there is no danger to the public, according to a tweet from the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The fire is at Dagmar and Holiday in Saratoga, the tweet stated. Multiple units responded to a report of a structure fire, but as it turns out it is “a small vegetation fire in the backyard.”

KRON ON is streaming live

“Smoke may be visible from Hy 85,” the tweet stated. “No danger to the public; please avoid the area.”

Highway 85, the West Valley Freeway, connects Mountain View with southern San Jose.