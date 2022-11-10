SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– Roughly three-quarters of voters in Saratoga and Milpitas appear on track to approve reforms to the term limits for each city’s respective mayor and city councils. With all of the city’s 17 precincts reporting as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 75.4 percent of Saratoga voters have approved the city’s Measure C, which would codify a non-binding two-term limit that voters initially approved in 1992.

Council members have voluntarily complied with the term limit since then, but would be legally required to do so if the measure is approved once the county’s election results have been certified. In Milpitas, with all 15 of its precincts reporting, 78.2 percent of voters have approved the city’s Measure F, which would prevent city officials from serving more than 10 consecutive years on the council and in the mayor’s office.

The measure would also curb the number of terms council members can serve to two four-year terms. Currently, Milpitas City Council members can serve three four-year terms while the city’s mayor can serve three two-year terms. Measure F would also enact a two-year “cooling off” period after an official reaches the 10-year limit, during which the official would not be allowed to serve on the council or as mayor.

The official’s 10-year term limit would reset after the cooling off period. Both measures required a simple majority vote to be adopted. Results from Tuesday’s election remain unofficial and the county estimates it has only counted roughly 51 percent of ballots so far.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.