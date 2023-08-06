OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The first game of the Bay Bridge series between the Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants brought the crowds out Saturday. BART recorded its third-highest ridership day since the pandemic dating back to March 2020, the public transit agency tweeted.

BART recorded 101,331 exits on Aug. 5 — not including the number of fare evaders going in and out of the train stations. There was also an announced attendance of 37,553 at the Giants-A’s game in Oakland, according to MLB.

There were 12,403 more BART exits than the previous Saturday, officials said. The Giants had a game at Oracle Park that day, and the A’s were out of town.

The second-highest BART ridership day since the pandemic was on June 13 when the transit agency recorded 189,716 riders. Two big events happened simultaneously next to each other in Oakland — both conveniently within walking distance from BART.

Nearly 28,000 fans showed up at the Coliseum to see the A’s beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the fan-organized “reverse boycott.” There was also a sold-out concert at Oakland Arena for K-pop group TWICE.

The highest ridership day since the pandemic was the Warriors’ championship parade on June 20, 2022. BART recorded 190,519 riders on that Monday after the Dubs won their fourth championship in the last decade.