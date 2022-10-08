BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a shooting that happened in downtown Berkeley in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Police first reported the incident around 1:35 a.m. and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Police stated that a fight had broken out in the south campus area of UC Berkeley when gunshots rang out. Officers responded to the scene with the Berkeley Fire Department.

KRON On is streaming now

A community advisory shared later in the morning stated that four people were shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. One person has since died from their injuries. According to BPD, no UC Berkeley students were involved in the incident.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin took to Twitter to say, “the time for thoughts and prayers has passed. The time for action is now.” He called the incident a “senseless act of gun violence.”

BPD’s homicide detectives are investigating this case. Anyone who has information about this incident (or perhaps security footage of it) is asked to contact BPD at 510-981-5900.

Bay City News contributed to this report