SAUSALITO, Calif. (BCN) — There will soon be fewer potholes on Sausalito streets.

The Sausalito City Council has approved $1.2 million in reserve funds to use for roadway improvements.

The amount allocated supplements an equivalent amount that accrues annually via Measure O, a half-cent sales tax set to expire 2024, unless it is renewed.

Street repairs on Girard Avenue and Edwards Avenue will receive the highest priority.

Repairs to Platt Avenue may also be possible, depending on contractor bids for the Girard and Edwards projects.

