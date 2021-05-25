Sausalito Art Festival 2021 canceled over homeless camp dispute

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — The 2021 Sausalito Art Festival has been canceled, but not because of COVID-19 like other similar cancellations in the prior year.

The Sausalito Art Festival Foundation said it is canceling the major event because of “uncertain prospects of a homeless encampment being relocated to Marinship Park,” which is the site of the festival per a multi-year agreement.

The city council has been attempting to move a homeless encampment from the waterfront by Dunphy Park to Marinship, according to the foundation.

The foundation said it pitched hosting the festival at Dunphy Park instead, but Sausalito commissioners and residents had opposed the idea.

“Unfortunately, we are simply out of time to work through the opposition voiced to the

movement of the Festival to Dunphy Park, and we can no longer wait for Judge Chen (U.S.

District Court Judge Edward M. Chen), to make a decision on whether or not the City has the

right to move the homeless encampment to Marinship Park in the first place,” stated Sausalito

Art Festival Foundation Chairman Louis Briones.

due to the uncertain prospects of a homeless encampment being relocated to Marinship Park,

the traditional location of the Festival.

In December of last year, a man erected a tent to live in on the Sausalito waterfront next to

Dunphy Park. Since then, an entire encampment of homeless people has congregated on the

park. Thereafter, the Sausalito City Council has been trying to relocate the homeless

encampment from its central and prominent location near Dunphy Park to the less visible area

of Marinship Park.

The Sausalito Art Festival Foundation has a multi-year agreement to use Marinship Park over

Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 4-6), for the Festival. However, movement of the homeless

encampment to Marinship Park would negate the use of the park for the 2021 Festival and

potentially beyond 2021.

Since becoming aware of the City’s intention to move the encampment to Marinship Park,

SAFF members have been working with the Sausalito Parks and Recreation division to find an

alternative location for the 2021 Festival. In the process, the group identified Dunphy Park as

the most viable location for the event, assuming the homeless encampment would be moved

to Marinship Park.

However, during public meetings with the Sausalito Parks and Recreation Commission,

opposition to the use of Dunphy Park was voiced by Commissioners as well as Sausalito

residents. In an attempt to find a solution to the opposition of the iconic Sausalito Art Festival,

a sub-committee was formed to address the issues addressed by the opposition.



For months, the local chapter of the California Homeless Union has opposed the movement of

the encampment to Marinship Park, and the Sausalito City Council has been fighting their

opposition. “We’ve been uncertain about our ability to use Marinship, so we started to create

production plans for both Marinship and Dunphy Park. However, the events industry is rapidly

coming back to life and we can’t wait any longer to start ordering and reserving materials. It’s

impossible to do so because the park requirements are vastly different,” added Briones.

As of last week, Judge Chen has yet to make a definite decision on the encampment relocation

to Marinship Park, and it’s clear that it will take weeks if not months for SAFF to work with the

Parks and Recs sub-committee to come to a resolution and agreement with the various

stakeholders required to hold the Festival at Dunphy Park. “At this point, we owe it to the

artists who have committed to exhibit at the Festival, to release them so they can attend other

Labor Day Weekend events,” stated Briones.

The city is restricted in its options by a recent legal decision impacting public property. In

Martin v. Boise, the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit affirmed that people

cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property when a city is unable to offer them

a suitable alternative shelter option