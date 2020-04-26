Sausalito closing all parking lots on weekends, holidays due to overcrowding

CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 27: A car drives through the parking lot outside the new Wal-Mart store September 27, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago opened its first Wal-Mart today in the wake of a defeated Chicago wage law that would have set the minimum “living wage” requirements for big box stores. Wal-Mart reports that over 15,000 […]

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Sausalito announced it will close all parking lots on weekends and holidays due to overcrowding.

The closures will begin Sunday, April 26 and will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Due to public safety concerns related to COVID-19, Sausalito municipal parking lots will be closed on weekends and holidays.

The closures will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents can contact Lieutenant Gregory with any parking related questions at sgregory@sausalito.gov.

