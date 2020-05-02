Sausalito maritime businesses make face shields to help medical personnel during pandemic

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — After hearing about the severe shortage of PPE among front line medical workers, a collective of maritime businesses in the Marinship area of Sausalito got together to start making face shields to give away to doctors and nurses both locally and across the country.

But they quickly ran into a problem with supply. That changed when they got a donation from Coca Cola, a roll of the same kind of plastic they make bottles out of.

“And when I say rules of plastic I mean almost two tons of plastic,” Janelle Kellman said.

A sonar company has put it’s laser cutter to work, another is using what’s called a water cutter. It can cut thru steel.

“Those guys can actually cut through an inch to an inch and a half of material,” Kellman said. “Suddenly our production went from a couple hundred to about 1,000 a day.”

Needing room to disinfect, dry, sort and ship — volunteers have taken over the us army corp of engineers bay model for their production line.

“We sent out almost 6,000 face shields nationwide, but it’s not just medical centers — it’s Navajo nation convalescent homes nursing homes,” Kellman said. “Some of those entities that are in the supply chain and really should be we want to make sure they have protective gear as well.”

And they are setting a few hundred masks aside for the Sausalito chamber for when businesses there get ready to open up, their workers will have protection available.

Soon they will be launching a made in Marinship website where people can buy-ready-to-wear masks or DIY mask making kits. Both with industrial grade fabric that they say is comparable to N95’s.

“People are going online to buy masks right now and you can’t even on Etsy even on people’s personal websites,” Lauren McKeon said. “It is designed to be a local resource so how can we provide for our community directly right now in a time without becoming more and more important.”

Those working in the Marintime emergency medical manufacturing group say their theme is neighbors helping neighbors.

