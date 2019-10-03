Sausalito mudslide clean up begins nearly 8 months later

SAUSALITO (KRON) – Nearly eight months after a massive mudslide destroyed a Sausalito hillside, crews are beginning to pick up the pieces.

You may remember a home slid from the top of the hill, and slammed into another, submerging several cars under mud and debris on its way down.

City officials had to work with the state and federal government to ensure they’d be reimbursed for the majority of the cost it would take to clear out all of this debris.

They finally got that figured out late this summer, and have now begun clearing up the mess.

Longtime residents living at the bottom of Crescent Avenue in Sausalito were in awe Wednesday.

Watching as clean up crews picked up crushed cars and other debris scattered down the hillside

“There’s worse things than something starting at 7 in the morning, whether it’s bulldozers or big trucks,” Christopher Holbrook said.

Christopher Holbrook has lived on Crescent Avenue all his life, he says he’ll never forget Valentine’s Day 2019.

“Three in the morning woke up to probably 10-12 emergency vehicles out in front of my house,” Holbrook said.

Neither will Frank Pancoe, who has dealt with this view for the last eight months.

“I can live with it. It’s these people here that were inconvenienced. I think most people are so happy no one was badly injured,” Pancoe said.

One woman was inside the home that slid down the hill and somehow survived.

Now, the visual reminder of that nightmare is finally being cleared.

“It has been a long drawn out process but uh, I know city and state officials, there were some environmental concerns and issues,” Holbrook said.

“That was just the process we had to go through to get here,” a Public Works official said.

Public Works officials say debris removal is step one, then comes the process of maintaining the damaged hillside.

“As part of what this contractor is working on will be winterization of the hillside which will be helping to establish erosion control, sedimentation control, down the line we have storm drain, sanitary sewer, and road repair but that can’t occur until the debris is gone,” the official said.

“All in all, I think all the neighbors are happy,” Holbrook said.

Some people said the city was very informative every step of the way with this project and says they’ll continue to update them as work continues.

It’s all expected to wrap up sometime in December, hopefully before heavy rains hit the area all over again.