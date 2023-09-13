SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — Teachers have unanimously voted to authorize a strike days before talks over pay increases are set to resume again. They are now waiting for a successful fact-finding panel to take place.

The bargaining chair for the Sausalito District Teachers Association says both teachers and the district are stuck over just how big a wage increase would be. The district superintendent has offered a 4 percent increase for the last school year and another 4 percent the following year.

The upcoming panel is a mandated fact-finding process. The union president says teachers have been working without contract for the past two years.

Teachers are asking for a 4 percent increase for 2022 to 2023 school year and a 12 percent increase for this school year. The union is also asking for teachers to be compensated for additional work done by the teachers in the district.

The panel will consist of three people. One will be chosen by the union, one by the district and another by a neutral party who will then present a non-binding recommendation.

A possible strike is looming as the panel is set to to take place.

KRON4 reached out to the school district to see if there has been any movement on possible negotiations, but have not received a response.