‘Save the Oasis’: SF drag club on the brink of closing hosts online telethon

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A beloved LGBTQ nightclub in San Francisco is putting on an old-school online telethon to stay in business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From noon to midnight, The Oasis nightclub is hosting an online fundraising drag show.

Nightclub owner D’Arcy Drollinger and Snaxx spoke with KRON4 News about the history of the iconic club as well as everything you can expect to see during the telethon.

Snaxx and D’Arcy Drollinger

“If they want San Francisco to be what San Francisco was, we need to pay attention to not losing our independent venues,” Drollinger said.

Click here to watch the telethon.