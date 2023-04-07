SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former Division 1 college swimmer Riley Gaines said she was verbally and physically attacked following a speech she made on behalf of Save Women’s Sports at San Francisco State University. Save Women’s Sports aims to bar trans women from competing in women’s sports and instead create a new division for where trans athletes would be allowed to compete and has been labeled as an anti-trans organization.

“I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man,” Gaines tweeted. “This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces.”

Video posted to Twitter shows police escorting Gaines through a crowd yelling, “Trans rights are human rights.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy weighed in on Gaines’s tweet saying, “This is an appalling attack on free speech on a college campus.”

Former Olympic decathlete and trans TV personality Caitlyn Jenner also offered Gaines support against the “radical rainbow mafia” saying, “Never back down! Never give up! I am praying for you!” and condemning SFSU.

Several other Republican leaders also expressed outrage at the incident including the GOP’s official account.

KRON4 reached out to representatives of SFSU about the incident and are awaiting comment.

This incident comes amidst rising tension in the U.S. around trans rights and whether or not trans female athletes should be able to compete in the women’s division.