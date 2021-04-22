Say Hey, kid! Willie Mays wins lifetime achievement award

NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Mays has won the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest.
The Hall of Fame center fielder was honored with a new accolade to be given annually recognizing a living individual who has made significant contributions to the game.
Mays, who turns 90 on May 6, was chosen over five other finalists in voting by a panel of longtime baseball writers, broadcasters, historians and executives.
The Say Hey Kid appears on the cover of Baseball Digest for the fourth time.
Mays made 24 All-Star teams and won two NL MVP awards and 12 Gold Gloves during his dazzling career with the Giants and Mets from 1951-73. He ranks sixth all-time with 660 home runs.