Say Hey, kid! Willie Mays wins lifetime achievement award

FILE – Willie Mays smiles prior to a baseball game between the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, in this Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, file photo. Willie Mays has won the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest. The Hall of Fame center fielder was honored Thursday. April 22, 2021, with a new accolade to be given annually recognizing a living individual who has made “significant contributions to the national game.” (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Mays has won the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest.

The Hall of Fame center fielder was honored with a new accolade to be given annually recognizing a living individual who has made significant contributions to the game.

Mays, who turns 90 on May 6, was chosen over five other finalists in voting by a panel of longtime baseball writers, broadcasters, historians and executives.

The Say Hey Kid appears on the cover of Baseball Digest for the fourth time.

Mays made 24 All-Star teams and won two NL MVP awards and 12 Gold Gloves during his dazzling career with the Giants and Mets from 1951-73. He ranks sixth all-time with 660 home runs.