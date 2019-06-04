Man hit and killed on Hwy 101 after jumping from San Jose overpass

SAN JOSE (KRON) -- Authorities are investigating after a man who jumped off an overcrossing near Highway 101 in San Jose died after being hit by several cars on Tuesday morning.

Officials say several cars hit the man after he jumped from the 10th Street overcrossing around 10 a.m.

According to CHP, officers received a call reporting the man was on the 10th Street overcrossing and appeared he was intending to jump from that overcrossing onto lanes of SB-101.

While CHP was en route, they were advised by dispatch that the man had jumped and was hit by several cars after landing in the roadway around 10:23 a.m.

Authorities do not know how many cars hit the man.

Southbound Highway 101 traffic was being diverted to southbound Highway 880 at the connector, where cars are able to return to Highway 101 at 13th and Commercial Streets.

The southbound lanes were reopened by 1:30 p.m.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact San Jose CHP.

