Scaffolding collapses in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A scaffolding collapsed in San Francisco Sunday morning, prompting street closures.

Just after 7 a.m., the scaffolding collapsed at Natoma and 9th streets in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood.

Video from the Citizen App shows the aftermath at the scene.

Authorities said they are shutting down the street between 8th Street and 9th Street and Natoma Street.

No injuries were reported.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.