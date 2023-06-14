(KRON) — A fire broke out at a lumber yard in Albany Tuesday night, officials announced on social media. Around 8:30 p.m., crews responded to the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue for a fire.

The flames looked like a “scene from a movie,” Richmond Firefighters Local 188 said on Facebook. Officials called it a “raging fire.” Video from the scene can be viewed in the player above.

No injuries were reported from the fire. The majority of the blaze was contained to one section of the yard.

Fire departments from Albany and Berkeley helped in the response to the multi-alarm fire. The 500 block of Cleveland Avenue is near the border of Albany and Richmond.