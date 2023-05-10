SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The KRON4 Morning News is moving to a new time later this month. Starting on Monday, May 22, the Bay Area’s morning news show will broadcast later in the day, airing from 5 a.m. until 11 a.m., Monday through Friday.

“As viewing habits evolve, it’s important that KRON4 continues to keep our community informed,” said News Director Josh Palefsky. “The change in time will allow us to provide our viewers continued coverage of important local news, weather and traffic updates into the late morning.”

The new time is a change from the existing schedule, during which the show ran from 4 a.m. until 10 a.m.

You can watch the KRON4 Morning news with James Fletcher, Darya Folsom, John Shrable and Reyna Harvey weekdays on KRON4, streaming on KRON4.com, the KRON4 Mobile App and on the KRONon SmartTV App (available on AppleTV, Roku and FireTV).

KRON4 is also coming to HuluTV on July 31 and to YoutubeTV on June 30.