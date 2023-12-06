(KRON/NEXSTAR) — The influential California Labor Federation met in Oakland this week to decide on its March primary picks for statewide and national races. Endorsements were made for state Assembly, state Senate and U.S. House. However, the group declined to choose a favorite in the U.S. Senate race to fill Dianne Feinstein’s former seat.

Instead, the group issued a “triple endorsement” of Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), Katie Porter (D-Orange) and Adam Schiff (D-Burbank).

“With 3 pro-union candidates who have all shown they’ll stand shoulder to shoulder with labor…in our biggest fights, workers can’t lose,” the federation said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A representative for the federation went on to say that if two of its endorsed candidates make it into a run-off election, “it is possible that we choose one over the other at that time.”

The California Labor Federation is made up of more than 1,200 unions and represents 2.1 million union members across industries that include manufacturing, retail, construction, hospitality, public sector, health care, entertainment and other industries.