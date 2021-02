SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) – A new scholarship is aiming to create more diversity within the wine industry.

The Association of African American Vintners Wine Business Scholarship is being offered at Sonoma State University.

School officials say the scholarship serves to build diversity in the wine industry and bring awareness to present-day Black winemakers.

The scholarship award is for $5,000 to help with student’s tuition.

The application closes on February 28th.

Click here to apply.