Oakland school board to vote on possible school closures

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Some students, staff, and parents have spent the last four weeks making it clear to the Oakland Unified School District that they don’t want any schools to close or merge.

They’ve held sick outs, hunger strikes, walk outs, and rallies.

Finally, the OUSD board of directors will have a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on the potential consolidation of several schools.

Board Director Mike Hutchinson tells KRON4 these closures were abruptly put in motion about a month ago.

Five other board directors approved a resolution, which directed the superintendent to create a list of schools to close.

Many people against the consolidation say these schools mainly serve Black and Brown communities that could suffer if closed.

The Oakland Unified School District claims they need to consolidate in order to survive a multi-million dollar deficit, caused by declining enrollment and attendance during the pandemic.

Hutchinson, who has been openly against this proposal – says the district is in fact in a surplus.

Other board directors said they would like to remain neutral until the vote Tuesday night.

The vote happens Tuesday night in a special meeting at 5:00 p.m.