(KRON) — The Mount Diablo Unified School District voted Wednesday night to replace Concord High School’s current mascot, “The Minutemen”, with a bear.

The Minutemen is a revolutionary war soldier armed with a rifle. The debate over a mascot began when the district updated their policy to avoid mascots depicting humans.

Some people say changing the mascot would only result in a loss of an unnecessary amount of money and suggested to the school board that they should remove the firearm instead, or add an African American minutemen.