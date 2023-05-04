(KRON) — A San Jose school bus loaded full of children crashed into a stopped car on the East Capitol Expressway on Thursday morning, pushing the car into several other stopped cars, according to the CHP. The bus was headed west on the expressway at around 7:45 a.m. when it hit the read end of a Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla and the other cars involved were stopped at a red light, the CHP said. There were 27 students onboard the bus at the time of the crash, along with a bus driver. No one was reported injured as a result of the crash.

At this time, police are unsure as to why the bus did not stop for the cars at the red light. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor. Although there were no injuries, property damage was suffered by some of the involved vehicles.

The CHP is leading the investigation into the incident.

