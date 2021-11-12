School mourns loss of San Francisco teacher to pedestrian crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Grief counselors arrive at Sherman Elementary School in San Francisco on Friday as staff and students return from the Veterans Day holiday.

Educator Andrew Zieman, 30, was killed on Wednesday while he was crossing the street after two cars collided on Franklin and then slammed into him, according to police. He was just feet away from crossing the street.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated and speed is a factor that is certainly being looked into.

Zieman was not only a teacher at Sherman elementary but he was also a former student there when he was a child.

Fourth grader Ava Morrissey shared her memories of Zieman with KRON4.

“He was a very funny man, he would always watch after me and my friends in the after care for school,” she said.

She also said he was a shy man, but always very kind.

Ava’s mother, Claire, said she knew it was important for her to talk to Ava about his death and explain what happened since she would hear about it at school.

Ava “was definitely confused,” and “very upset” about the tragedy, Claire said.

The city of San Francisco is looking for ways to slow down drivers and avoid more pedestrian deaths. This was the 12th pedestrian death in the city of 2021.