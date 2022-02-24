BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – The Superintendent of Berkeley Unified School District notified the community on Thursday after a teenager had been shot near a park.

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Oregon Street near Grove Park.

Superintendent Brent Stephens reported that the park is several blocks from BUSD’s King Child Development Center, Malcolm X Elementary School, Sylvia Mendez Elementary School, Longfellow Middle School, and Berkeley Technology Academy.

“ This incident was at least several blocks from any BUSD school, and the Berkeley Police did not advise that any of our schools go on lockdown. All principals of the campuses in the area of the shooting have been notified and asked to remain alert,” Stephens wrote.

Around 12:37 p.m., police reported that a teenage boy had been struck multiple times in the arm and legs.

The boy was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has information, the police department asks you to call (510) 981-5741.

No other details have been released at this time.