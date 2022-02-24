CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Students and teachers protested and fought to keep music in the classrooms. But in the end, board members voted to cut some music programs at Mount Diablo elementary schools.

The district’s cuts are going to affect the music programs for Fourth Grade students.

Board members cited budget issues and a declining enrollment for their decision.

The district is cutting 60 staff members and that includes music teachers.

The decision came just hours after parents, students and teachers rallied at Monte Gardens Elementary School.

Cars were covered in signs and student bands sounded off their instruments.

They echoed the importance of music programs.

But some feel music programs are targeted when the district thinks about cutting certain programs.

The district’s teachers union is also looking for raises.

The Mount Diablo Education Association president tells KRON that the district has 200 vacancies, and those positions could be filled with competitive wages.

Many others voiced their concerns — as they went head on with the board members during the meeting.

The district has made its decision and music programs are going to be cut at certain elementary schools.