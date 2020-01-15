School of Rock in Palo Alto faces lawsuit for allegedly protecting teacher in sex abuse case

PALO ALTO (KRON) – A lawsuit has been filed against a music school in Palo Alto for knowing about an inappropriate relationship between a teacher, who was a known drug addict with sexual perversion tendencies, and a teenager in 2017.

The School of Rock franchise in Palo Alto is being sued for protecting John Patrick Root on behalf of ‘Jane Doe’ by Attorney Robert Allard.

Root pled guilty in 2018 on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with the teen.

Root, now a registered sex offender, served time at Santa Clara County Jail for one year.

The lawsuit states that the relationship between Root and the girl occurred between January and July 2017.

During that time, Root began using drugs again and expressed his interest in having a sexual relationship with the girl.

Sexual messages and photos were shared between the two.

Root is said to have then pressured the teen into having sex.

Co-owner of the music school, Felix Archuleta, learned of the inappropriate relationship and cautioned Root to ‘keep it to the music, man.’

“Root never should have been allowed to step foot in a School of Rock classroom, particularly where he would have private access to children,” Robert Allard said. “A routine Google search would have revealed that he was intimately engaged in pornography. His old friend Archuleta surely knew about this as well as his history of using hardcore drugs.”

Allard states that there have been other incidents where the school has hired sex abusers.

“We know there have been at least five other child sex abuse cases that occurred between 2014 and 2017 involving School of Rock franchises, ” Allard said.

According to the case, it is shocking as to why the school did not fire Root when learning about his behavior.

As ‘mandatory reporters’ under California law, Archuleta and School of Rock would have been required to report the abuse to authorities.

“They not only enabled abuse but worse they didn’t notify police despite red flags being all over the place,” Allard said. “Instead, we believe that they tried to cover it up to protect the reputation of their business. In doing so, they acted with reckless disregard for their students’ safety.”