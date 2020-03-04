School officials report ‘possible student exposure’ to coronavirus in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A principal in Marin County has reported a “possible student exposure” to the novel coronavirus in a statement sent out Tuesday.

Marin Catholic High School Principal Chris Valdez said no one in the school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nonetheless, Valdez said he wants to share as much information out as possible, including what steps are being taken by school leaders.

>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’S CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tests results are pending from a family member of one of the students who recently traveled abroad and developed flu-like symptoms.

Public health officials advise the student to self-quarantine until the results are known.

The student will not be in school until final confirmation shows the test being negative. The student is not showing any flu-like symptoms at this time.

Valdez says he is closely monitoring and responding to the help provided by the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services.

He said as of now, there are no plans to close school.

Health officials are advising all members of the community to take common-sense precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and all infectious diseases:

Encouraging students and staff to stay home when they are sick.

Those who have a fever at school should go home and stay home until fever-free for at least 24 hours without the aid of fever-reducing medication.

Separating sick students and staff from others until they can be picked up to go home.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) does not recommend that people who are well, wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.

Promote hand hygiene among students and staff through education, scheduled time for handwashing, and availability of soap and water and/or hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your face, particularly your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Teach and encourage proper cough etiquette—cough or sneeze into a tissue, sleeve, or arm (do not use hands).

School officials say they will offer hand sanitizer in all classrooms and disinfect surfaces regularly. They also say they will speak with students Wednesday morning to share health guidelines and to assure them their focus is keeping students safe.

Latest News Headlines: