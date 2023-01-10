OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in Oakland Tuesday afternoon left two victims with gunshot wounds and temporarily caused a high school to go into lockdown, the Oakland Police Department said.

The shooting was reported at about 2:45 p.m. when two people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in stable condition, OPD said.

Police investigated the shooting and discovered that it happened on the 4700 block of Ygnacio Avenue. Since the location is a short distance away from Fremont High School, the school was placed on lockdown temporarily as officers investigated.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have not announced any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 238-3426.