School shooting threat made at middle school in San Ramon

SAN RAMON (KRON) – Parents in San Ramon are on edge after a shooting threat was made against Windemere Ranch Middle School.

The school is now working with police to make sure students are safe.

The school district says they found the message “School shooting Friday 13th,” on the campus.

The district has not determined whether the threat is credible, but no other schools are believed to be involved at this time.

Administration and police are hoping the community will work together and share information that could identify who is responsible for the threat.

If you have information, you can report it to any adult on campus or by using the anonymous tip-line located on the homepage of every school website.

San Ramon police continue to investigate at this time.

In a statement, the district says:

We recognize that there has been a recent upsurge in these kinds of incidents. We can and must take every threat we discover seriously. If we want to put an end to this negative behavior, we need your help. We need you to partner with us to reinforce to your student(s) that these incidents are serious and not to be taken lightly. There are consequences for those involved.

The district says the safety of students is of the utmost importance.

There will be increased security at the school on Friday.

However, administrators believe it won’t be necessary to shut down the campus and that staff and police can handle the situation.