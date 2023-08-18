(KRON) — A staff member from the Valley Christian Schools was arrested Thursday after he allegedly paid students to provide him with explicit images and video, according to the San Jose Police Department.

On Wednesday, police were notified of a staff member, identified as Todd Baldwin, who allegedly was in possession of explicit digital media of juveniles, police said.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old was arrested by detectives and a search warrant was served at his office and San Jose residence. He was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail, SJPD said.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other similar incidents is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Pierce with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Child Exploit Detail Unit at 408-537-1397 or at 3415@sanjoseca.gov.