CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – The Campbell Union School District is hoping to turn a tragedy into saving lives.

Exactly one week ago, an 8-year-old boy was killed in Campbell while walking to school. He and his baby sitter were in a marked crosswalk when a car slammed into them.

The Campbell Union School District, which operates schools within San Jose and Campbell, is asking San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo to increase patrols in school zones, have a public campaign to educate drivers how to drive in school zones and make sure cross walks are maintained.

KRON ON is streaming live