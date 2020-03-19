Schools could remain closed until Fall

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The hope is that school might resume in three or four weeks but now schools are bracing for that worst-case scenario and making plans to keep kids learning through summer, especially high school students.

With the all too real scenario that the coronavirus outbreak could linger into summer, it’s looking like closing schools for three weeks may not be enough to help stop further spread of the virus.

Governor Newsom on Tuesday said it is unlikely that few, if any schools would reopen before the summer break.

Such a scenario would be hard on struggling or disadvantaged students and could impact standardized testing and summer learning programs.

“Well I think we’re definitely, probably going to be extending the days of our closures, but it’s too soon to say whether we’re going to end the school year now because they won’t reopen until the end of May or June,”San Jose’s Eastside Union High School District Superintendent Chris Funk said.

Because the closures happened so fast, school districts have been focused on ramping up short-term on-line learning and making sure no one goes hungry but extending the closures seems likely in the days ahead.

Any decision to extend the closures would be made in conjunction with local health departments but some districts are already doing just that.

West Contra Costa Unified plans to reopen on April 13, a week later than first announced.

Latest Stories: