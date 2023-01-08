UPDATE: The latest information about the school closures is listed below, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Five Sonoma County schools will be closed Monday due to the incoming storm, the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) announced in a news release. Officials said five “very small” school districts — with one school each — in the county plan to close.

Sonoma County school districts set to close Monday are listed below:

Fort Ross Elementary

Guerneville

Horicon

Kashia

Montgomery

As of 8 p.m., each of the five closures cites a power outage related to the storm, according to SCOE’s website. Guerneville plans to close until Jan. 9, but the other districts say “TBA” for their last day of closures.

The closures come in anticipation of the next major storm in the Bay Area, which will likely hit Sunday night. SCOE says 35 school districts plan to hold classes tomorrow, with about 500 students affected by the closures.

Officials said if a school is not on the list of closures, assume that the school is following a normal schedule for that day. The county notes districts and independent charters make their own decisions on whether to close and sometimes alert families before SCOE releases the information to the general public.

The county has already experienced fallen trees, lack of electricity, flooding, and other concerns related to storms in the past week. Sonoma County has 40 public school districts.

Bay City News contributed to this report.