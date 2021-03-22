Schools, libraries reopen in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda County remains in the red tier but some long-shuttered institutions in the county are beginning to inch back to the way things used to be.

Students at Emma C. Smith Elementary were greeted by a sign reading ‘Pawsitively Thrilled You’re Back.’

70-percent of the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District from K-12 said yes when given the opportunity to come back to the classroom under a hybrid model starting Monday.

The rest continue to learn remotely. The superintendent says there was a lot of excitement this morning.

“Before we knew it, just minutes, hundreds of kids were just in place ready to go, my phone was blowing up the photos and smiles and excitement. The principles are sending me messages, it’s game day, ready to go,” Dr. Kelley Bowers said.

The Library Division director of Fremont Libraries decided to celebrate the partial reopening of in-person services at the city’s main library by donning a Superman costume.

“We’ve been close for over a year, this is great to see people inside and checking out books and accessing our computers just being able to enjoy the place that they, some people call her home,” Brian Edwards said.

During the closure, they updated their computers and stocked their shelves with a lot of new books.

The stacks are wider to allow for social distancing.

Most days they will open their doors to patrons for two hours early in the day and shut down for several hours for cleaning while continuing with no contract pickup, then reopen for another two hours.

While not totally normal for those families finally able to bring their kids to pick out their books in person, it was enough.

“It’s nice to be able to walk in and actually see the books to open them and look at them it’s so exciting to get new books,” Saniyah Zareef said.

In addition to the Fremont Main Library, the Dublin Library will reopen on Tuesday.