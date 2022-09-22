SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three Rohnert Park schools were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man brandished a firearm on Copeland Creek Trail near Snyder Lane, the Rohnert Park Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect displayed the handle of a firearm, left the scene and is still outstanding.

Rancho Cotate High School, Lawrence Jones Middle School and Richard Crane Elementary were placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.” The lockdowns were lifted approximately 45 minutes later.

The suspect is described to be 30-40 years old with light skin color and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and cargo shorts.

Officers searched the area of the scene to find the suspect but were not able to find him.

Richard Crane Elementary and Rancho Cotte High School are located half of a mile from each other near the intersection of Snyder Lane and Copeland Creek Trail. Lawrence Jones Middle School is located approximately a mile north of the two schools.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Dispatch at (707) 584-2600 and refer to Case #22-3724.