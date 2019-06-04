Scientists worry about humpback whale spotted in Alameda

ALAMEDA (KRON) - Whale watchers are flocking to Alameda to catch a glimpse of a humpback whale swimming just off the coast for about a week now.

While they're enjoying the view and taking photos, scientists are concerned for the whale's health.

The whale comes up out of the water every one to two minutes.

Families came out to Alameda to take a look at the humpback whale circling the waters for about a week in a cove known as Seaplane Lagoon.

A Marine Mammal Center spokeswoman says the whale appears to be unhealthy. They believe its an adult female and say they've been monitoring her and believe she has a poor body condition and is a bit skinny, likely malnourished.

She was first spotted near the USS Hornet a week ago. They believe it may have come this way for protection, to get out of the harsh open waters.

Annie Gallagher has been capturing the whale the past few days. In photos taken on Saturday, you can see she is breaching, coming up out the water.

Scientists are encouraged by this normal activity. They say she's still active, and they don't plan to move her, fearing that may cause her more stress.

They did confirm that the whale has been eating in the area.

Scientists do not know if this whale's issues are related to the high number of gray whale deaths this year but say it certainly speaks to larger issues with the changing ocean conditions.

They are unsure how long it'll stay, but are hopeful it will find its way back out since it found its way in the first place.

