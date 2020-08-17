Scorching heat wave continues across Bay Area, more triple-digit temps expected

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area heat wave continues Monday.

The following alerts/warnings remain in effect across the Bay Area:

Red Flag Warning

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the entire Bay Area until 11 a.m. Monday.

Heat Advisory

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Bay, Peninsula (including San Francisco) and parts of the South Bay until 9 p.m. Monday.

Excessive Heat Warning

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for much for the East Bay and inland areas until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Flex Alert

A statewide power alert is in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. now through Wednesday.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued the power alert Sunday, calling on people to conserve energy and prepare for the likelihood of rotating power outagoes.

That’s because there isn’t enough energy to meet the high amounts of demand during the heatwave, according to officials.

People are urged to lower energy use during peak hours – from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. – when temperatures remain highest.

The following steps are advised:

Set AC thermostats to 78 degrees if health permits

Do not use any major appliances like dishwashers or laundry machines

Turn off unnecessary lights

Unplug unused electrical devices

Close blinds and drapes

Use fans when possible

You can also prepare for the power alert by doing the following before 3 p.m.:

Cool your home or lower AC thermostats to 72 degrees

Charge electric vehicles

Charge cell phones and laptops

Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances

Set pool pumps to run early in the morning or late at night

Looking into the coming days, Tuesday and Wednesday will stay hot inland, with some relief for the Peninsula and North Bay.

There won’t necessarily be a “cooldown” period, rather highs will slide close to seasonal averages.

The weekend will bring some more hot weather with some spots returning to triple digits, but it won’t be much of a spike compared to the most recent weekend.

