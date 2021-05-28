Scorching hot Memorial Day poses fire danger and health risks

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Memorial Day is the unofficial start to the summer – and it’s really going to feel like summer this year with higher-than-average temperatures.

People are going to be enjoying the outdoors, but should be cautious and plan ahead for this weekend.

Temperatures are likely to be well above normal inland and somewhat above normal near the coast.

The National Weather Service is warning people, especially the older population, to be careful if they go outside on Monday and Tuesday.

There is a possibility for heat exhaustion, heat stroke and dehydration.

There is also a concern for potential wildfires.

The high temperatures with dry conditions only amp up the negative effects of the drought.

Several Bay Area counties are still under an extreme drought or in the exceptional drought category.

Contra Costa County firefighters and other counties have already responded to multiple vegetation fires this year.

This leads to fire officials begging people to be thoughtful when out and about on Memorial Day: Be careful when doing any activity that could potentially spark a fire.

So if you’re heading outside this weekend — stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and do your exercises in the early morning or late evening to avoid when the sun is at its highest and hottest.