SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Prosecutors filed murder charges against the boyfriend of Kimberly Wong. The 27-year-old San Francisco tech worker was found dead inside her Presidio Heights apartment on Nov 30.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Monday that Scott Fisher, 29, of San Francisco, has been charged in connection to “a domestic violence homicide.”

Wong and Fisher were in a “dating relationship” and lived in the apartment together, prosecutors said. Wong was stabbed to death inside her apartment on Clay Street, according to prosecutors.

Police officers were called to the apartment to conduct a welfare check on the same day as the homicide. Officers found Wong deceased.

Fisher was not arrested until seven days later, on December 7, in Concord. He was booked into a San Francisco jail with no bail. Fisher is slated to make his first court appearance for an arraignment on Monday afternoon.

Fisher is charged with murder, as well as a special allegation that he used a knife to carry out the killing.

Kimberly Wong

“I offer my condolences to the victim’s friends and family and my unwavering commitment to pursuing justice in the courtroom,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Although, there is nothing we can do to bring her back, we will do everything we can to ensure there is accountability and justice.”

Prosecutors said they will file a motion to detain Fisher pending trial because his is a risk to public safety. If convicted of all charges, Fisher will face 26 years to life in state prison.

Wong worked as a product designer at Splunk and Plaid, according to her LinkedIn profile.

On her personal website, Wong wrote, “I’m currently a UX Designer at Splunk, where I spend my time designing technical experiences. Before jumping into San Francisco’s tech scene, I graduated from the University of Washington’s Human Centered Design and Engineering B.S. program, where I sparked an interest for bridging the gap between people and technology. Here, I worked with Amazon Global Security Operations on my senior capstone.”

Wong wrote, “When I’m not pushing pixels, I love creating illustrations, doing crosswords, cooking, doing yoga, and getting outdoors for a morning cycling excursion or a hike.”

A Plaid spokesperson told KRON4 that she was a “smart, talented, and positive” employee. “We are devastated at the news of Kim’s passing,” the spokesperson said.

The District Attorney’s Office described the motive behind Wong’s killing as domestic violence.

The San Francisco Domestic Violence Consortium told KRON4, “Domestic violence can happen to anyone. We stand with Kimberly Wong’s friends and family in their grief.”

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Domestic Violence Help:

If you would like to speak with someone about your relationship, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800.799.SAFE (7233). If you live in San Francisco, you can call 877-384-3578.